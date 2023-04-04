Pettee Investors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 181,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $3,524,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $87.22 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.82.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

