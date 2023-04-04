PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,365 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crane Advisory LLC owned 0.71% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,683,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after purchasing an additional 999,999 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,089,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 468,809 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 599,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,566. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

