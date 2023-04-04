Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Shares Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,850 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $711,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 121,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 30,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,097. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

