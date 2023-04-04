Piper Sandler Boosts Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $62.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on KMPR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.
Kemper Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of KMPR opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 219,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
