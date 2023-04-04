Piper Sandler Boosts Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Price Target to $62.00

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMPR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.36. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kemper

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kemper by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,020,000 after purchasing an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31,312.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 219,186 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.