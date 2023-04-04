Planned Solutions Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 815.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altria Group by 191.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Altria Group by 178.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.46. 1,347,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,620. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

