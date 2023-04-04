Planned Solutions Inc. Has $6.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 5.1% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 393,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

