Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.43. 5,113,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,238,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average is $180.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $209.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

