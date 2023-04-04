Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 1,157 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF comprises 2.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 2.16% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FILL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,187. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

