Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 656 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.60. The stock had a trading volume of 442,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.88. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $471.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

