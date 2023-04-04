PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $295,695.87 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 42.2% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $295,695.87 and $146.23 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.92 or 0.00329307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00022069 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011940 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,223,914 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

