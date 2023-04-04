PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.95.

NYSE PPG opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.24 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

