Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 56,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
