Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.49. Approximately 56,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

