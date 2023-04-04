Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $123.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.