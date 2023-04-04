Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

PLD stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

