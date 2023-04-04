ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFZ. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 42.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 2,873.5% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. The company had a trading volume of 43,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,408. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

About ProShares Short MSCI EAFE

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

