ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 67,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000.

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,664,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,525,066. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

