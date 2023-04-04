ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $460,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,140,000 after purchasing an additional 64,152 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 456,924 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.49.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

