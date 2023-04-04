PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Blake D. Moret Sells 20,000 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total value of $2,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,115,832 shares in the company, valued at $907,482,054.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PTC Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.60. 376,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in PTC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in PTC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

