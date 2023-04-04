PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $128,678.55 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director David P. Southwell sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $128,678.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $525,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 464,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

