Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Public Storage by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Public Storage by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.19. The company had a trading volume of 958,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.98 and its 200-day moving average is $293.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.