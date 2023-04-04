PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 17,893 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 17,893 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $245,134.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at $463,553.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 251,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,984. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $727.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 260.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 487,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 351,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PubMatic by 462.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 339,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PubMatic Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PUBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

