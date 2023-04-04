PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $50,457.10 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $50,457.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,984. The firm has a market cap of $727.97 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PubMatic by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 78.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About PubMatic

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research lowered PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

