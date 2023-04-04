Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
