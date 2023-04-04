Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

