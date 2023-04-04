QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Reaches $0.18

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $676,773.98 and approximately $732,891.96 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.24953283 USD and is up 36.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $689,809.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars.

