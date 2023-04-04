Qtum One Day Volume Hits $43.84 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00011014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $325.65 million and $43.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,865.38 or 0.06599227 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00061466 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00040289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017771 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,601,717 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

