Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $328.52 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00011142 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $328.52 million and $40.15 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.76 or 0.06626182 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00040297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017645 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,602,168 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

