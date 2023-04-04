Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Position Reduced by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

KWR opened at $193.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -217.02 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is -195.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.