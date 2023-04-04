Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus upped their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of PWR traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.34. The company had a trading volume of 343,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,032. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

