Quantum Hits 1-Day Volume of $181,005.75 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.17 and $181,005.75 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 90% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00029838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003449 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28,059.71 or 0.99972705 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,012.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.