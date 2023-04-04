Quantum (QUA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $182,502.83

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $1,120.68 and $182,502.83 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 80% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00029869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018156 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 79.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003433 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,436.96 or 0.99975803 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,012.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

