Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 on April 24th

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Quest Diagnostics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Shares of DGX opened at $142.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

