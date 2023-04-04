R.P. Boggs & Co. Buys 71,264 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,264 shares during the quarter. Cadre makes up 5.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Cadre worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Cadre by 18.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Cadre in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cadre by 180.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.26. 1,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of 179.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cadre from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Cadre from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

