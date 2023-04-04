RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,929 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,199 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

CTSH traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $60.20. 1,379,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,063. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

