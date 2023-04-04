RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $268,000 Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 751,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

