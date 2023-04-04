RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $336,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $193.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,083. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.27.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

