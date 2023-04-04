RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.88. 99,289,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,448,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $607.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

