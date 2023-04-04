RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.30.

NYSE GS traded down $5.36 on Tuesday, reaching $321.16. The company had a trading volume of 789,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

