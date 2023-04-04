RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $175.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.80.

RNR stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.86. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 23.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -5.93%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

