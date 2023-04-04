Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.
Repsol Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
