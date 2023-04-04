Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.77.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.