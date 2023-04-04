Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 4th (1COV, ADI, AFG, AIR, ALL, ALLO, ARCB, ARMK, ATNM, AVTR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 4th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG)

had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $166.00 to $170.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $23.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $180.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $138.00 to $143.00.

Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 650 ($8.07) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $245.00.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $115.00.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $22.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $1.60 to $1.70.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $270.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $79.00.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price boosted by CL King from $16.00 to $18.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €43.00 ($46.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.00 ($13.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $40.00.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $32.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($21.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €64.30 ($69.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3.30 to $3.50.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $250.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $25.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $230.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,936 ($24.04) to GBX 1,832 ($22.75). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $146.00.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $3.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($304.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $125.00.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $105.00.

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $339.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $56.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $143.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $143.00.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $115.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $5.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $127.00.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00.

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($36.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $107.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $22.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $37.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $159.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $660.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $204.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $176.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $6.00.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($157.61) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $350.00.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $11.00.

