Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 4th (1COV, ADI, AFG, AIR, ALL, ALLO, ARCB, ARMK, ATNM, AVTR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 4th:
Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($47.83) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €130.00 ($141.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $144.00 to $150.00.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $23.00.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $136.00.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $42.00.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $27.00.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $182.00 to $180.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $138.00 to $143.00.
Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.50.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00.
Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $17.00 to $23.00.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) was given a GBX 650 ($8.07) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $36.00.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $245.00.
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,580 ($32.04) to GBX 2,545 ($31.61). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $46.00.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $115.00.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $22.00.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $1.60 to $1.70.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $8.00.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $485.00 to $535.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $270.00.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $79.00.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price boosted by CL King from $16.00 to $18.00.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €43.00 ($46.74) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 952 ($11.82) to GBX 940 ($11.67). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $61.00.
ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €12.00 ($13.04) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $40.00.
Enviva (NYSE:EVA) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $62.00 to $32.00.
Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €20.00 ($21.74) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $7.00.
Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €64.30 ($69.89) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00.
Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $3.30 to $3.50.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $250.00.
Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €49.00 ($53.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.
IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $37.00 to $25.00.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $230.00.
Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$18.00.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,936 ($24.04) to GBX 1,832 ($22.75). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $62.00.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $29.00.
Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $146.00.
MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $4.50 to $3.00.
Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00.
MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €280.00 ($304.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
Movella (NASDAQ:MVLA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $125.00.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $108.00 to $105.00.
NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $1.40 to $0.45.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $339.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $1.30.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $56.00.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00.
Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00.
Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €60.00 ($65.22) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $143.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $160.00.
PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $143.00.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $115.00.
Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00.
Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.50 to C$35.75.
Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.
Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($59.78) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $6.00 to $5.00.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $227.00.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $141.00 to $127.00.
Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $21.00.
Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($36.02) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $107.00.
State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $95.00.
SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $22.00.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $37.00.
The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $159.00.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $660.00 to $625.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $204.00.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $120.00.
United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00.
Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 3,900 ($48.44) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $176.00.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $6.00.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00.
Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $20.00.
Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €145.00 ($157.61) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $350.00.
XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $11.00.
