Reviewing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DocuSign and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign 3 9 3 0 2.00 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

DocuSign presently has a consensus target price of $62.93, suggesting a potential upside of 8.35%. Given DocuSign’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DocuSign is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign -3.87% -7.15% -1.20% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares DocuSign and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

76.2% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DocuSign and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.66 -$97.45 million ($0.49) -118.53 Information Analysis $13.90 million 4.16 $410,000.00 $0.04 107.03

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DocuSign has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats DocuSign on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

