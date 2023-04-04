RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $314.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RH. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.50.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH opened at $241.83 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $361.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 55.97% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $26,075,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in RH by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in RH by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

