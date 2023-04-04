Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 24,364 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $75,772.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,177,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,773,228.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 24,325 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $75,650.75.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 402,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,866. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

