Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.71. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $17.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 520,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

