Riverview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $77.65. 632,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.57.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

