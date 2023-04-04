Riverview Trust Co Has $178,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Riverview Trust Co cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after buying an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of UNP traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,946. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.17. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $259.48. The firm has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

