Riverview Trust Co Has $300,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $433,134,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after acquiring an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 19,918.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 658,489 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after acquiring an additional 612,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after acquiring an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $12.41 on Tuesday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

