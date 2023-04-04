Riverview Trust Co Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Riverview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 0.9% of Riverview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $654.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,160. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $693.83 and its 200-day moving average is $680.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

