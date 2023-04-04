Riverview Trust Co Purchases 632 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.61. 3,173,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

