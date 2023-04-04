Riverview Trust Co Sells 1,089 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Corteva by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corteva by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

Corteva Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

